Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1842 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1842 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search