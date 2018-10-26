Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1840 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1840 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1840 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

