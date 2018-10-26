Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1840 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.
Сondition
