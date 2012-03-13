Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1845-1851. Off-center strike (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1845-1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus. The record price belongs to the lot 3423 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 at auction Künker - March 13, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1845 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search