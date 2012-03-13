Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1845-1851. Off-center strike (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1845-1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus. The record price belongs to the lot 3423 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
