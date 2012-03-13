1 Pfennig 1845-1851. Off-center strike (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845-1851 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus. The record price belongs to the lot 3423 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition XF (2)