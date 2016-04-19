Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
