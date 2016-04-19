Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1851 B at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

