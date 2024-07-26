1 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (7)