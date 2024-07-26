Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1850 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1850 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 8, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

