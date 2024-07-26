Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 8, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search