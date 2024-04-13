Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
