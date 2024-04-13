Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1849 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1849 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

