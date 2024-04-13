1 Pfennig 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)