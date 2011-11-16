Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1848 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1848 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1848 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

