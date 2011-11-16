Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1848 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
