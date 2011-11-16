1 Pfennig 1848 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)