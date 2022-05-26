Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1848 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1848 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

