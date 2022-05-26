Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
