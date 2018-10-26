Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 185 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

