1 Pfennig 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

