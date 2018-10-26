Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 185 RUB
