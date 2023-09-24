Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
