1 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1)