Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

