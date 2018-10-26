Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1845 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search