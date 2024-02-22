1 Pfennig 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3261 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (2)