Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3261 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
