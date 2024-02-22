Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1838 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1838 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3261 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

