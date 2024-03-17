1 Pfennig 1846 A "Type 1837-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12194 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)