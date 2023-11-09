1 Pfennig 1845 A "Type 1837-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (7)