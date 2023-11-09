Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1845 A "Type 1837-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
