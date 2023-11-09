Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1845 A "Type 1837-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1845 A "Type 1837-1846" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1845 A "Type 1837-1846" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

