1 Pfennig 1843 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (1)