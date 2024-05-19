1 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service CCG (1)