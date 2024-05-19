Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
