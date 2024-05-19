Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Artemide Aste - October 2, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 2, 2022
Condition MS62 CCG
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 S at auction CNG - August 5, 2003
Seller CNG
Date August 5, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

