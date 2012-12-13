Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1842 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

