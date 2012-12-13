1 Pfennig 1842 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition AU (1)