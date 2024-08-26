Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1841 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1841 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1841 S at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search