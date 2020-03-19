Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1840 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3824 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search