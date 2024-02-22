1 Pfennig 1838 B "Type 1837-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6082 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)