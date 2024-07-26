Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1843 "Wedding" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

