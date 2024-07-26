Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1843 "Wedding" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
