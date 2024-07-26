Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1843 "Wedding" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (59)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (20)
  • Westfälische (5)
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 S "Wedding" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1843 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

