Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1747 GG J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1747 GG J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1747 GG J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1747 with mark GG J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 52,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1747 GG J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

