8 Escudos 1747 GG J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1747 with mark GG J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 52,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)