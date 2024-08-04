8 Escudos 1754 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1754 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2875 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)