Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1754 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1754 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1754 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1754 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2875 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
26911 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1754 G J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

