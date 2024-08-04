Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1754 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1754 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2875 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
26911 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
