Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1750 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1750 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1750 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1750 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place May 29, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sedwick (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1750 G J at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Guatemala in 1750 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search