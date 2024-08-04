Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1750 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1750 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place May 29, 2003.
Сondition
