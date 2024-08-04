8 Escudos 1797 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1797 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)