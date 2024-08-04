Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
4 Escudos 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
