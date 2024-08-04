Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

4 Escudos 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9858 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4290 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

