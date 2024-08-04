Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
2 Escudos 1790 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1790 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Sedwick (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search