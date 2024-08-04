1 Escudo 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)