Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 3900 USD
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction CNG - January 4, 2012
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

