Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1790 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1790 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1790 NG M at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Guatemala in 1790 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search