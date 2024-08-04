Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1790 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1790 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
