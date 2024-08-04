8 Escudos 1781 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1781 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4061 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)