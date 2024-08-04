Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1781 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1781 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4061 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
