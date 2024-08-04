Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1781 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1781 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4061 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1781 NG P at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1781 NG P at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

