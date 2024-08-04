Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1770 G (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
