Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

4 Escudos 1781 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1781 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1781 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1781 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1781 NG P at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
