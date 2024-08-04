Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1781 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
