Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1770 G (Guatemala, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,997)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,3732 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Guatemala in 1770 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
