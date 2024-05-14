Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,634

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

