5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,634
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
