5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (7) AU (20) XF (70) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF64 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

