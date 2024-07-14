5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (4) AU (29) XF (47) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) XF40 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)

