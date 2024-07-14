Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,220

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2311 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

