Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,220
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2311 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
