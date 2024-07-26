5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3346 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 630,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (65) UNC (6) AU (23) XF (43) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (4) PF62 (6) PF61 (1) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service PCGS (8) NGC (9)

