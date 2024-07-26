Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,006
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3346 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 630,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2203 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
