Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3346 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 630,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2203 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

