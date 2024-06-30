Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,490

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5136 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2644 $
Price in auction currency 2450 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

