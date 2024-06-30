Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,490
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5136 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

