5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5136 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

