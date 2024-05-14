Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,812

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 740,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (52)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (13)
  • Westfälische (6)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2428 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

