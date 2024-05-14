Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,812
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 740,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
