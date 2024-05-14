5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 740,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2017.

