Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1845 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
