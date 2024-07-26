Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1845 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

