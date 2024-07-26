5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (15) AU (53) XF (73) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Busso Peus (5)

Chaponnière (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (6)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (26)

Leu (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NOA (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (16)