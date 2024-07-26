Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (156) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

