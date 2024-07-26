Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
