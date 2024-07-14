Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

