5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (18)
- Leu (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (9)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
