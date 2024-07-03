Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (280) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

