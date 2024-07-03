Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (280) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (15)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (9)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (14)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (13)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (39)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (11)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (30)
- UBS (4)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (21)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
