5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (70) UNC (56) AU (88) XF (57) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (11) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) PF64 (7) PF63 (6) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service NGC (22) PCGS (22)

