Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (21)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (20)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • WAG (14)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

