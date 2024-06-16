Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
