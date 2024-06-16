5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2024.

