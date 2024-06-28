Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Luxcoins - July 14, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

