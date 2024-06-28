Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
