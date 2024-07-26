Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 325,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

