Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 325,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (549) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (29)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (21)
- Felzmann (32)
- Gärtner (6)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Grün (21)
- Heritage (24)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (41)
- iBelgica (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (4)
- Klondike Auction (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (83)
- Leu (1)
- Luxcoins (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (10)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (7)
- Teutoburger (44)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (49)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search