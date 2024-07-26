5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (67) UNC (87) AU (191) XF (182) VF (16) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (12) MS63 (10) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) PF67 (4) PF65 (6) PF63 (4) PF61 (2) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (39) PCGS (18)

