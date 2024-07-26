Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
