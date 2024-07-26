5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

