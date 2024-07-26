Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

