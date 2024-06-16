Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
Seller iBelgica
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

