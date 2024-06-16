Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (12)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (14)
- iBelgica (1)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (20)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (14)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
