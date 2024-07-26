Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (365) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 124 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

