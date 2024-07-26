Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
