5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

