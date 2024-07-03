5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20738 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (14) AU (43) XF (62) VF (10) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) PF66 (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (4)

CNG (2)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (5)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (14)

Kroha (2)

Künker (21)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (14)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)