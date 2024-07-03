Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20738 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
