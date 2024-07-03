Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20738 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - November 29, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Zeppelin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Zeppelin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

